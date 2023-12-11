Blackhawks prospects update: Nick Lardis on a tear, Adam Gajan stays hot

The Chicago Blackhawks hit the two-month mark of the regular season on Sunday, and they sit tied for dead-last in the standings with 19 points. They're in line for another top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, which will strengthen the pipeline even more.

Let's go around the horn and check out what Chicago's farm system is doing. The list is sorted out in alphabetical order based on which round they were drafted in, beginning with the first rounders and ending with the seventh-rounders.

Oliver Moore (first-round pick in 2023) has two goals and 10 assists for 12 points through 18 games of his freshman season at Minnesota. His 10 assists are tied for first on the team, and his 12 points rank sixth.

(first-round pick in 2023) has two goals and 10 assists for 12 points through 18 games of his freshman season at Minnesota. His 10 assists are tied for first on the team, and his 12 points rank sixth. Frank Nazar (first-round pick in 2023) has seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points in 17 games with Michigan. He had only four points (three goals, one assist) in his first seven games of the season; he has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his last 10.

(first-round pick in 2023) has seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points in 17 games with Michigan. He had only four points (three goals, one assist) in his first seven games of the season; he has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his last 10. Sam Rinzel (first-round pick in 2022) has one goal and 10 assists for 11 points through 18 games of his freshman campaign at Minnesota. His 10 assists are tied with Moore for first on the team, and his 11 points rank first among team defensemen and tied for seventh among all skaters on his club.

(first-round pick in 2022) has one goal and 10 assists for 11 points through 18 games of his freshman campaign at Minnesota. His 10 assists are tied with Moore for first on the team, and his 11 points rank first among team defensemen and tied for seventh among all skaters on his club. Drew Commesso (second-round pick in 2020) started the season 5-2-1 with a .917 save percentage and one shutout. He's 0-3-0 with an .842 save percentage in his last three starts.

(second-round pick in 2020) started the season 5-2-1 with a .917 save percentage and one shutout. He's 0-3-0 with an .842 save percentage in his last three starts. Colton Dach (second-round pick in 2021) has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 16 games for the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. He ranks fifth on the team in all three scoring categories.

(second-round pick in 2021) has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 16 games for the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. He ranks fifth on the team in all three scoring categories. Adam Gajan (second-round pick in 2023 ) improved to 14-4-2 after stopping 36 of 38 shots (.947 save percentage) in the Green Bay Gamblers' 6-2 win over the Chicago Steel on Saturday. He leads all USHL goaltenders in games played (20) and wins (14), and ranks second in save percentage (.911). He’s also faced the most shots (682) of any goaltender.

(second-round pick in 2023 improved to 14-4-2 after stopping 36 of 38 shots (.947 save percentage) in the Green Bay Gamblers' 6-2 win over the Chicago Steel on Saturday. He leads all USHL goaltenders in games played (20) and wins (14), and ranks second in save percentage (.911). He’s also faced the most shots (682) of any goaltender. Ryan Greene (second-round pick in 2022) has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 16 games for Boston University. He ranks fourth on the team in all three scoring categories. He had 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 38 games last season.

(second-round pick in 2022) has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 16 games for Boston University. He ranks fourth on the team in all three scoring categories. He had 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 38 games last season. Roman Kantserov (second-round pick in 2022) has eight points (four goals, four assists) through 34 games in his first full season in the KHL with Metallurg Magnitogorsk.

(second-round pick in 2022) has eight points (four goals, four assists) through 34 games in his first full season in the KHL with Metallurg Magnitogorsk. Paul Ludwinski (second-round pick in 2022) had a four-assist outing on Friday in the Kingston Frontenacs' 7-5 loss to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. He ranks first on the team in assists (19) and points (30), and is tied for second on the team in goals (11) in 25 games.

(second-round pick in 2022) had a four-assist outing on Friday in the Kingston Frontenacs' 7-5 loss to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. He ranks first on the team in assists (19) and points (30), and is tied for second on the team in goals (11) in 25 games. Martin Misiak (second-round pick in 2023) registered a goal and an assist in the Erie Otters' 4-1 win over the Guelph Storm on Saturday. He ranks second on the team with 13 goals and fourth on the team with 26 points.

(second-round pick in 2023) registered a goal and an assist in the Erie Otters' 4-1 win over the Guelph Storm on Saturday. He ranks second on the team with 13 goals and fourth on the team with 26 points. Nick Lardis (third-round pick in 2023) recorded a hat trick and four-point outing on Saturday. He has 23 goals this season, which is tied for second among all OHL skaters. His 35 points ranks first on the Brantford Bulldogs.

(third-round pick in 2023) recorded a hat trick and four-point outing on Saturday. He has 23 goals this season, which is tied for second among all OHL skaters. His 35 points ranks first on the Brantford Bulldogs. Jiri Felcman (third-round pick in 2023) has appeared in three different leagues in Switzerland. He has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 26 combined games.

(third-round pick in 2023) has appeared in three different leagues in Switzerland. He has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 26 combined games. Gavin Hayes (third-round pick in 2023) has recorded at least one point in 22 of 27 games this season for the Flint Firebirds of the AHL. He leads the team in goals (19) and points (36), and ranks third in assists (17).

(third-round pick in 2023) has recorded at least one point in 22 of 27 games this season for the Flint Firebirds of the AHL. He leads the team in goals (19) and points (36), and ranks third in assists (17). Landon Slaggert (third-round pick in 2020) has 12 goals, four assists and 16 points through 18 games of his senior season with Notre Dame. His 12 goals are tied for fourth among all NCAA skaters. He's serving as an alternate captain.

(third-round pick in 2020) has 12 goals, four assists and 16 points through 18 games of his senior season with Notre Dame. His 12 goals are tied for fourth among all NCAA skaters. He's serving as an alternate captain. Aidan Thompson (third-round pick in 2022) has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 18 games of his sophomore season with Denver. He had 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 32 games last season.

(third-round pick in 2022) has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 18 games of his sophomore season with Denver. He had 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 32 games last season. Ethan Del Mastro (fourth-round pick in 2021) leads all Rockford IceHogs defensemen in goals (two), assists (nine) and points (11) through 21 games. This is his first professional season.

(fourth-round pick in 2021) leads all Rockford IceHogs defensemen in goals (two), assists (nine) and points (11) through 21 games. This is his first professional season. Michael Krutil (fourth-round pick in 2020) has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 19 games with HC Stadion Litoměřice of Czechia2. He had only one point (an assist) in 22 games last season in the same league.

Alex Pharand (fourth-round pick in 2023) has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 27 games with the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL. He had 18 goals, 21 assists and 39 points in 67 games last season.

(fourth-round pick in 2023) has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 27 games with the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL. He had 18 goals, 21 assists and 39 points in 67 games last season. Dominic Basse (sixth-round pick in 2019) is 9-5-1 with a 2.22 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 15 games during his senior season at St. Cloud State. He went 11-5-2 with a 2.30 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 19 appearances last season.

(sixth-round pick in 2019) is 9-5-1 with a 2.22 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 15 games during his senior season at St. Cloud State. He went 11-5-2 with a 2.30 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 19 appearances last season. Nils Juntorp (sixth-round pick in 2022) has two goals, six assists and eight points through 18 games with Kristianstads IK of the HockeyEttan, which is the third-tier league in Sweden.

Milton Oscarson (sixth-round pick in 2023) has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 24 games with Örebro HK of the SHL. He had one goal and two assists in 45 games last season, and added six points (four goals, two assists) in 13 postseason contests.

(sixth-round pick in 2023) has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 24 games with Örebro HK of the SHL. He had one goal and two assists in 45 games last season, and added six points (four goals, two assists) in 13 postseason contests. Ilya Safonov (sixth-round pick in 2021) has 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 40 games as an alternate captain with Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL. He had 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists) in 64 games last season.

(sixth-round pick in 2021) has 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 40 games as an alternate captain with Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL. He had 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists) in 64 games last season. Connor Kelley (seventh-round pick in 2021) has eight points (one goal, seven assists) through 16 games of his senior season at Providence College. He had zero goals and six assists in 21 games last season.

