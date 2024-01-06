Blackhawks place Nick Foligno on injured reserve with fractured left finger

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed Nick Foligno on injured reserve because of a fractured left finger, the team announced Saturday. That means he'll miss a minimum of seven days.

Foligno presumably suffered the injury in his second-period fight with New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith, who injured Connor Bedard with a big hit in the first period.

Nick Foligno drops the gloves with Brendan Smith, who injured Connor Bedard in the first period with a big hit.



One of the longest fights of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ercUKWN2e5 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 6, 2024

Bedard suffered a fractured jaw and was placed on injured reserve on Saturday with Foligno.

The Blackhawks now have nine players on IR, which is borderline ridiculous. The team acquired forward Rem Pitlick from Pittsburgh on Saturday morning to provide some forward help.

