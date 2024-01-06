Blackhawks place Connor Bedard on injured reserve with fractured jaw

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed Connor Bedard on injured reserve because of a fractured jaw, the team announced Saturday. That means he'll miss a minimum of seven days, but it will surely be more.

Bedard left in the first period of Friday's 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils after taking a big hit from defenseman Brendan Smith. He was seen holding his jaw area as he went to the locker room.

Connor Bedard heads to the dressing room after taking a big hit from Brendan Smith. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/YqLPT6pFNT — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 6, 2024

Nick Foligno was also placed on injured reserve due to a fractured left finger he presumably suffered in his second-period fight with Smith.

The Blackhawks now have nine players on injured reserve, which is borderline ridiculous. The team acquired forward Rem Pitlick from Pittsburgh on Saturday morning to provide some forward help.

