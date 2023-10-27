Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev stepping up in Taylor Hall's absence

Chicago Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said after Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins that Philipp Kurashev was "probably our best player." There didn't appear to be any rust for Kurashev, who played his first game of the season after he missed the first five contests with a wrist injury.

On Friday against the undefeated defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, Kurashev picked up where he left off by scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to help his team complete the two-goal comeback. It was the first loss of the season for the Golden Knights.

KURASHEV GETS IT DONE IN OT! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Ifdv592DIc — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) October 28, 2023

It wasn't just that moment that stood out, either.

Kurashev was promoted to the top line with Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno, and that was easily Chicago's best trio of the night. The three of them generated 10 scoring chances when they were on the ice together at even strength, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Bedard scored his third goal of the season, Kurashev scored the game winner, and Foligno had an assist and turned in his best game with the Blackhawks. All three contributed, both on the scoresheet and within the game.

"Both games, he's been so noticeable," Bedard told reporters. "For him to get that one was really exciting. All game, he was buzzing and working plays down low and he had a lot of puck possession. Fun for me to play with him."

With Taylor Hall out because of a shoulder injury, the Blackhawks needed someone to step up in his absence, especially offensively. So far, Kurashev is doing that.

