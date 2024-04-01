Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev riding high as month of March comes to close

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The calendar flipped to April 1 on Monday, and nobody is more disappointed about that than Chicago Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev.

In 14 games during the month of March, Kurashev registered seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points for an average of 1.21 points per game. He also had six multi-point outings.

For context, Kurashev had only 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 24 combined games during the months of January and February. He had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 29 combined games in the months of October, November and December.

Kurashev has been terrific lately, and his strong finish down the stretch is making his stat line look impressive as the season winds down. He's up to 49 points this season, with 16 goals and 33 assists in 67 games, and he's done so despite missing seven games.

With eight games left, Kurashev is surely going to hit the 50-point mark; before this season, he had never surpassed 25.

The real question is whether he'll hit the 20-goal plateau. Kurashev's career-high before this season was nine. I'm sure he's hoping to hit it.

Here are some other fun Blackhawks nuggets from the month of March:

The Blackhawks won seven games in March. They had three wins in October, four in November, four in December, three in January, and one in February.

The Blackhawks scored at least five goals in a game six times in March; they scored only five-plus goals only three times from October to February.

The Blackhawks scored 13 power-play goals in March, which ranked third in the NHL over that stretch. Their 27.7 percent success rate ranked No. 9.

Seth Jones scored six goals in 14 games in March, two of which were game-winners. He had only one goal in his previous 45 games. Jones also added five assists to give himself 11 points in the 14 games.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.