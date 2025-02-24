Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks organist works his last game after 33 seasons with the team

The Blackhawks paid tribute to Frank Pellico throughout their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs — their last Original Six matchup of the season.

By The Associated Press

Frank Pellico, the Chicago Blackhawks’ organist, is seen in his booth before the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Chicago. He is retiring after the game. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Chicago Blackhawks organist Frank Pellico worked his last game with the team on Sunday night after spending 33 seasons with the organization.

Pellico had been with Chicago since 1991. Carrie Marcotte, who has partnered with Pellico since the 2018-19 season, will stay on as the organist for the team.

The Blackhawks paid tribute to Pellico throughout their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs — their last Original Six matchup of the season. There was a bouquet of red and white flowers in the organ room, along with two gold “3” balloons.

During a first-period timeout, the Blackhawks showed a video highlighting Pellico’s contributions to the organization. The crowd stood and applauded when it was over, and the Maple Leafs and Blackhawks tapped their sticks on the ice in appreciation.

An emotional Pellico made a heart with his hands and waved during the sustained ovation.

