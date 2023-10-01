Blackhawks make roster moves, including sending Nolan Allan to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks made a series of roster moves prior to their Sunday game against the Detroit Red Wings, including sending defenseman Nolan Allan to the Rockford IceHogs.

The Blackhawks also sent forwards Antti Saarela, Marcel Marcel and Michal Teply to the AHL club. They also released goaltender Mitchell Weeks from his professional tryout agreement, assigning him to the IceHogs.

The Blackhawks now have 41 players on their roster, including 26 forwards, 11 defensemen and four goaltenders.

Allan, a first-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2021, scored 11 goals and registered 16 assists in 57 games in the WHL last season, skating with the Prince Albert Raiders and Seattle Thunderbirds.

Saarela, a fourth-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2019, had seven goals and 11 assists last season in 41 games for Lukko Rauma of the Finnish league.

Teply spent last season with the IceHogs, with nine goals and 16 assists in 56 games.

Marcel was a teammate of Samuel Savoie with the Gatineau Olympiques of the QMJHL last season, with 14 goals and 18 assists to his credit. He was a fifth-round pick of the Blackhawks in the 2023 draft.

Weeks split last season between the ECHL’s Indy Fuel and the IceHogs. He appeared in 34 total games, posting a combined record of 20-7-4 in those appearances.

