Hawks Insider

Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel will be a healthy scratch vs. Minnesota

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NBC Universal, Inc.

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Chicago Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel will be a healthy scratch in Sunday's afternoon game against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Reichel, 21, has only six points (two goals, four assists) in 22 games this season. His -17 rating ranks last on the team.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“I’m sure he’s disappointed," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson told reporters. "But we need more from him."

Cole Guttman will draw into the lineup after he missed the last few games with an injury. Anthony Beauvillier, who had a solid debut with the Blackhawks in Winnipeg on Saturday, did not travel with the team to Minnesota due to visa issues.

The Blackhawks have tried moving Reichel from center to wing to free him up a bit and lessen his responsibilities, but the production just hasn't been there this season. He probably needs a reset.

Chicago Blackhawks

Hawks Insider 20 hours ago

10 observations: Connor Bedard extends road point streak in Blackhawks' loss to Jets

Hawks Insider Dec 2

Blackhawks assign Wyatt Kaiser, Isaak Phillips to Rockford and recall Louis Crevier

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Hawks Insider
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us