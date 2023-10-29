Blackhawks' Isaak Phillips recalled from Rockford amid Vlasic injury concerns

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Isaak Phillips has been recalled from the AHL's Rockford IceHogs as the team awaits word on the status of blue liner Alex Vlasic.

Vlasic left in the second period of Friday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson didn't want to label the injury after the game, but acknowledged it might've been a "whiplash" situation and that Vlasic looked "wobbly."

Phillips has a goal and two assists in five games so far with Rockford this season. He has appeared in 20 NHL games, with a goal and four assists to his credit.

Vlasic was injured just before the midway mark of the middle frame when he took a high hit from Golden Knights forward Brett Howden. He looked a little disoriented after the hit and needed a few seconds to collect himself.

Richardson was seen yelling to the official about it being a potential blindside hit. It's hard to disagree with him.

Luke Richardson was not happy about the hit on Alex Vlasic: "That's a f**king blindside, you can't do that!" #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/8RSfL432Pe — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 27, 2023

The Blackhawks are obviously sensitive to that hit because it's what knocked out Taylor Hall, who's on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

