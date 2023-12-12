Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk clears waivers

Chicago Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk has cleared waivers, according to the NHL's transaction wire.

Katchouk, 25, was a healthy scratch in all four games of the recent homestand. His last game was on Dec. 3, which came in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota.

Katchouk has four points (two goals, two assists) in 17 games with the Blackhawks this season. He's averaging 12:08 of ice time and has struggled to find a consistent place in the team's lineup.

The Blackhawks are now expected to send Katchouk to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, where he can get more consistent playing time.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.