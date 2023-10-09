Blackhawks finalize Opening Night roster for 2023-24 season

The Blackhawks have officially finalized their Opening Night roster for the 2023-24 NHL season. The deadline to submit the rosters was Monday at 4 p.m.

Here's what the main roster looks like:

Forwards (14):

Andreas Athanasiou

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Connor Bedard

Jason Dickinson

Ryan Donato

MacKenzie Entwistle

Nick Foligno

Cole Guttman

Taylor Hall

Reese Johnson

Tyler Johnson

Boris Katchouk

Corey Perry

Taylor Raddysh

Lukas Reichel

Defensemen (7):

Seth Jones

Wyatt Kaiser

Kevin Korchinski

Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi

Alex Vlasic

Nikita Zaitsev

Goaltenders (2):

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Söderblom

Injured reserve (1):

Philipp Kurashev (left wrist, retroactive to Sept. 28)

Non-roster designation (3):

Colin Blackwell (lower body)

Colton Dach (right ankle)

Luke Philp (right Achilles tendon)

Sam Savoie (right femur)

The Blackhawks kick off the season on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It will be the first of a five-game road trip to open the campaign.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.