Hawks Insider

Blackhawks finalize Opening Night roster for 2023-24 season

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Blackhawks have officially finalized their Opening Night roster for the 2023-24 NHL season. The deadline to submit the rosters was Monday at 4 p.m.

Here's what the main roster looks like:

Forwards (14):

Andreas Athanasiou

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Connor Bedard

Jason Dickinson

Ryan Donato

Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard 2 hours ago

How you can watch Blackhawks' opener with NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks Insider 2 hours ago

Blackhawks announce leadership group for 2023-24 season

MacKenzie Entwistle

Nick Foligno

Cole Guttman

Taylor Hall

Reese Johnson

Tyler Johnson

Boris Katchouk

Corey Perry

Taylor Raddysh

Lukas Reichel

Defensemen (7):

Seth Jones

Wyatt Kaiser

Kevin Korchinski

Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi

Alex Vlasic

Nikita Zaitsev

Goaltenders (2):

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Söderblom

Injured reserve (1):

Philipp Kurashev (left wrist, retroactive to Sept. 28)

Non-roster designation (3):

Colin Blackwell (lower body)

Colton Dach (right ankle)

Luke Philp (right Achilles tendon)

Sam Savoie (right femur)

The Blackhawks kick off the season on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It will be the first of a five-game road trip to open the campaign.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Hawks Insider
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us