Blackhawks' Connor Bedard set to make preseason debut on Thursday at United Center

Bedard was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in 2023

The Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at the United Center in their preseason opener, and the official game roster has been released.

Connor Bedard, Chicago's No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is scheduled to make his preseason debut and he is expected to skate on a line with Ryan Donato and Taylor Hall.

"I was talking to my dad today, I'm like: 'I get to play in the United Center tonight, that’s pretty unreal,'" Bedard said. "That’s big, kind of see the fans and everything and — I haven’t seen the lineup but guys who are trying to make the NHL and guys who have played in the NHL, so that’s going to be a good challenge. Something good to get used to and build off."

Bedard said he wasn't feeling too nervous after morning skate, but that might change as he's getting ready to drive to the rink for the game.

"No, not right now — I mean, just excitement," Bedard said. "I’m sure before every game you feel a little something, a little nervous maybe but right now just kind of excited to play."

Here's a look at the full roster:

Chicago Blackhawks

You can watch the game on NBC Sports Chicago, which starts at 7:30 p.m. CT.

