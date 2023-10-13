Blackhawks' Connor Bedard ‘really' excited to play on Hockey Night in Canada for first time

MONTREAL — Growing up as a Canadian-born kid, Connor Bedard looked forward to Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday nights. It was something he and his dad watched together every week.

"As a kid, I remember I was getting really excited for Saturdays," Bedard said. "Me and my dad — I don't think my mom and sister wanted to watch too much — we would always tune in."

This Saturday, Bedard will be the one to take center stage on Hockey Night in Canada for the first time in his NHL career. It most certainly won't be the last, either.

Bedard's Chicago Blackhawks are slated to square off against the Montreal Canadiens, a matchup between two Original Six franchises, in one of the best arenas in the league at the Bell Centre. It's hard to get much better than that.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Obviously it's kind of like a tradition, I guess, in Canada, every Saturday you've got that, so it's really exciting," Bedard said. "Being in a Canadian city, for their home opener, it's going to be a lot of fun. We're all really looking forward to that."

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.