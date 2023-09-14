Hawks Insider

Bedard on 1-on-1 interview he had with childhood idol Crosby

Bedard's anticipated NHL debut is expected to be against Crosby on Oct. 10 for Opening Night

By Charlie Roumeliotis

The Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins will square off on Oct. 10 for Opening Night, and the biggest storyline going into will be No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard's anticipated NHL debut against his childhood idol Sidney Crosby.

On Tuesday at the NHL Player Media Tour in Vegas, Bedard and Crosby sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with one of the major television networks, which will presumably air the night of the season opener.

Bedard returned to Chicago to participate in the team's practice on Thursday ahead of the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, which he will be playing in. And he talked about what that interview was like with Crosby.

"That was great," Bedard said. "I was lucky enough to meet him before and spent a little time with him the other day. Obviously one of the best players ever and seems like such a great, genuine guy. It was good to spend an hour or whatever it was with him."

Bedard said it was a busy week, but he was able to meet quite a few NHL players — interacting with Anze Kopitar was "pretty cool" to him — and spend some extra time around his new Blackhawks teammate Seth Jones.

"There's so many great players there," Bedard said. "You get to meet a lot of new guys and see what goes on behind the scenes. I enjoyed it. It was good Seth came along as well and of course spend some time with him and get to know him a little better."

