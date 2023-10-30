Hawks Insider

Blackhawks' Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchinski team up for pretty goal 28 seconds into the game

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago Blackhawks rookies Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski teamed up for a pretty goal against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, and it didn't take very long, either.

Just 28 seconds into the game, Korchinski made a terrific pass to Bedard, who scored his fourth goal of the season. Bedard immediately pointed to Korchinski after the goal to show his appreciation for the dish.

It was a thing of beauty:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Hawks Insider
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us