Blackhawks' Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchinski team up for pretty goal 28 seconds into the game

Chicago Blackhawks rookies Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski teamed up for a pretty goal against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, and it didn't take very long, either.
Just 28 seconds into the game, Korchinski made a terrific pass to Bedard, who scored his fourth goal of the season. Bedard immediately pointed to Korchinski after the goal to show his appreciation for the dish.
It was a thing of beauty:
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.