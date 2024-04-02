Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard was named the NHL's rookie of the month for March after leading all rookies with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 14 games.

It's the third time this season Chicago's No. 1 overall pick in 2023 has earned rookie of the month honors after doing so in November and December. He probably would have more under his belt but he missed most of January and half of February because of a fractured jaw.

Bedard is the first player to win the award at least three times in a season since 2015-16 when Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid won the award in October, February and March. Like Bedard, McDavid missed a good chunk of time due to an injury (broken collarbone) or else he'd likely have stacked a few more months, too.

The highlight of the month for Bedard came on March 12 when he registered a career-high five points (one goal, four assists) in a 7-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center. It was one of four multi-point outings in March.

Going into the final month of April, Bedard leads all rookies with 21 goals, 36 assists and 57 points through 60 games.

