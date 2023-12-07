Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: ‘It would be cool' to meet Travis Kelce

Connor Bedard has been getting some love lately from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has brought up the Chicago Blackhawks' rookie phenom a few times on his "New Heights" podcast.

The first time, Kelce struggled to pronounce Bedard's name. The second time, Kelce apologized for butchering the pronunciation before telling his older brother Jason, who's the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles, to get on board the Bedard hype train.

"You haven't? One snippet?" Travis reacted to Jason not seeing any highlights of Bedard. "He's a baller."

On Thursday morning, Bedard was asked whether he's been paying attention to what Kelce has been saying about him.

"Yeah, I saw that," Bedard said. "A couple guys were showing him unable to pronounce my name. That was cool, for sure. Obviously one of the best football players in the world. It's great."

Kelce, who's a noted Blackhawks fan, remembered the time when retired NFL legend Rob Gronkowski was invited to skate with the Tampa Bay Lightning back in 2021 when he was a member of the Buccaneers. Kelce would like to do something similar with the Blackhawks.

"He was in net for a practice or something like that," Kelce said. "It was a great bit. I kind of got jealous. I want to do it now. I want to hit up the Blackhawks and get in net or something."

our home is your home @tkelce! and you can just call him Bedsy 😉 https://t.co/hO4YCdv9Iu — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 29, 2023

You don't have to ask Bedard. He's totally on board.

"It would be cool," Bedard said. "Obviously he's a Chicago fan, so that's pretty sweet to have someone... Guys like Gronkowski and I think JJ Watt went out with the team, so it would be cool. Maybe try to teach him how to play hockey a little bit."

