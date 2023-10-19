Blackhawks announce home opener schedule, events for tilt vs. Golden Knights

The Chicago Blackhawks will finally return home after a five-game road trip for their Saturday home opener against the Vegas Golden Knights, and they’re pulling out all the stops to celebrate their first tilt at the United Center.

The Blackhawks’ game against the reigning Stanley Cup champions will of course take center stage, but it will also be the first regular season home game for Connor Bedard and company, giving fans their first glimpse at the new-look Blackhawks.

Here is how the festivities will unfold on Saturday, weather permitting:

3 p.m. – Pregame Festivities

Things will get going at the United Center at 3 p.m., with outdoor bars and viewing areas opening at that time. Parking lots around the arena will open at 2:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. – Red Carpet Arrivals

Madison Street will be closed to traffic for the pregame festivities and that will culminate with the red carpet arrivals of the 2023-24 Blackhawks.

Players will sign autographs and soak up the adulation of fans ahead of the game in what has become a yearly tradition.

5 p.m. – Doors Open

As soon as the red carpet wraps up, the doors will open both to the arena and to the Atrium.

The first 15,000 fans, age 21 and older, will receive a light-up rally towel as they enter the arena, according to the Blackhawks.

The Atrium will also host a series of special events and activations, including a Q-and-A session with legendary defenseman Chris Chelios.

6:45 p.m. – Fans in Their Seats

The Blackhawks say that fans will want to be in their seats 15 minutes prior to the scheduled puck drop. Players will be introduced to the home faithful as part of a pregame ceremony, and all the new pregame videos and introductions will also make their season debut.

Finally, the team will hold a pregame tribute to Rocky Wirtz, the late chairman of the organization.

7 p.m. – Puck Drop

The Blackhawks will take on the Golden Knights for their home opener, aiming to make a statement against one of the league’s best teams.

More information can be found on the Blackhawks’ website.

