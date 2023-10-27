Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic exits second period vs. Vegas with injury

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic left in the second period of Friday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

The play happened before the midway mark of the middle frame when Vlasic took a high hit from Golden Knights forward Brett Howden. He looked a little disoriented after the hit and needed a few seconds to collect himself.

I didn't see any head contact, but Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson was seen yelling to the official about it being a potential blindside hit. It's hard to disagree with him.

Luke Richardson was not happy about the hit on Alex Vlasic: "That's a f**king blindside, you can't do that!" #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/8RSfL432Pe — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 27, 2023

The Blackhawks are obviously sensitive to that hit because it's what knocked out Taylor Hall, who's on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

