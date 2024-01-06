Hawks Insider

Blackhawks acquire forward Rem Pitlick from Pittsburgh for draft pick

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NBC Universal, Inc.

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Rem Pitlick from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the team announced Saturday morning.

Pitlick, 26, has accumulated 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 32 games this season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. He has yet to appear in an NHL game this season.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The acquisition comes after the Blackhawks lost Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno to injuries on Friday in New Jersey. The team already has seven players on injured reserve and were running out of options.

This story will be updated...

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Hawks Insider
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us