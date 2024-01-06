Blackhawks acquire forward Rem Pitlick from Pittsburgh for draft pick

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Rem Pitlick from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the team announced Saturday morning.

Pitlick, 26, has accumulated 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 32 games this season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. He has yet to appear in an NHL game this season.

The acquisition comes after the Blackhawks lost Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno to injuries on Friday in New Jersey. The team already has seven players on injured reserve and were running out of options.

