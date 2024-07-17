Connor Bedard

Bedard turns 19 today and there's something extra special about it

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Blackhawks star center Connor Bedard celebrated his 19th birthday on Wednesday, but the date July 17 might ring a bell for fans for another famous reason

That's right. July 17 is the date set on the Apple calendar emoji.

Here's another fun fact: The reason Apple chose July 17 as the date displayed on the calendar emoji is because it's the day Apple launched the iCal calendar application in 2002.

"I feel pretty special," Bedard said of his Apple-coded date of birth.

Bedard was the youngest player in the league last year, breaking numerous age-related records throughout the course of his Calder Trophy-winning season, which included becoming the youngest player in NHL history to be named an All-Star.

This article tagged under:

Connor Bedard
