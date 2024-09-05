Artyom Levshunov, Frank Nazar on Blackhawks' prospect showcase roster

The Chicago Blackhawks will participate in the annual Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase later this month, and a handful of their highest profile prospects will take part in the annual event.

Highlighting the list is defenseman Artyom Levshunov, who was selected with the second-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Levshunov scored nine goals and dished out 26 assists in 38 games in his freshman season at Michigan State University, and signed his entry-level contract with the Blackhawks shortly after the draft.

Frank Nazar, who was chosen in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Blackhawks and made his NHL debut last season, will also highlight the list of forwards headed to the showcase, along with Landon Slaggert, who scored a goal and dished out three assists in his first 16 NHL games last season.

Defenseman Ethan Del Mastro, who also made his NHL debut last season, will man the blue line along with Levshunov and company.

Here is the full roster for the showcase:

Forwards: Colton Dach, Gavin Hayes, Nick Lardis, Paul Ludwinzki, Jalen Luypen, Marcel Marcel, Martin Misiak, Frank Nazar, Alex Pharand, Ryder Rolston, Samuel Savoie, Landon Slaggert, AJ Spellacy

Defensemen: Nolan Allan, Lucas Brenton, Ethan Del Mastro, Ty Henry, Wyatt Kennedy, Artyom Levshunov, Tnias Mathurin

Goaltenders: Drew Commesso, Ben Gaudreau

The Blackhawks will kick off the showcase at the Centene Community Ice Center on Friday, Sept. 13 against the St. Louis Blues. They’ll take on the Minnesota Wild the following day at 6 p.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Games will be free and open to the public in Missouri, and will also be livestreamed by the Blackhawks.