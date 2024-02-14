20 questions with Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek

In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek:

1. Favorite NHL team growing up and why?

Detroit because of Dominik Hasek. Especially the 2002 Stanley Cup. And I was drafted by them which is actually funny.

2. Favorite NHL player growing up, I'm guessing Hasek?

I would say Hasek, yeah.

3. What was your welcome to the NHL moment?

It's actually funny, 11 years ago on Friday in St. Louis was my debut, a 5-1 win against the Blues. So I'll always remember that one, stepping on the ice for the first time not knowing what to expect. It was special.

4. Favorite road city in the NHL

New York and Arizona. There are different things to do in each one.

5. Favorite road arena in the NHL

Oof, that's a good one. *Long pause* S--t, I don't know. I'm trying to think. I was going to say St. Louis because I played my first game there and I was like 6-0. Nashville, I was 7-0 there. But I would say ... man, I don't really know. Let me think about it ... oh! Easy one. What am I doing? Madison Square Garden. No question.

6. Favorite all-time teammate and why?

Tomas Tatar. We have been best friends since Day 1 when we met in Grand Rapids. We're still friends.

7. Why do you wear No. 34?

They gave me that number in Grand Rapids when I came to Detroit. And I was going to change it after they told me to wear this one first year and the second year I couldn't change it to what I wanted, but we won the Calder Cup in Grand Rapids so I kept it. I was going to go with No. 3.

No. 3? For a goalie?!

Yeah, I don't know. I wore it in juniors and back in Czech for two years and it was just different.

8. Favorite activity to unwind from hockey?

Offseason? Playing golf. During the season? I just like to rest and watch some TV shows and go for a walk and just chill.

9. Hardest shot you've faced

Alex Ovechkin. 100 percent. There's no question.

10. What's one thing you have to do on a game day?

I sleep before every game. They usually last over two hours. Two and a half I would say.

11. Best hockey prank you've witnessed

Oooo. I don't know. Let's skip that one. Let me think about it and maybe at the end I'll have one.

12. Player you least want to see in a shootout

Patrik Laine used to do that five-hole move, that was tough. But I like shootouts. I like the challenge. I don't really have one.

13. Current or former goaltender you would want as your partner

One that I've played with? It could be anyone. Let's put it that way, the guy I've played with would probably be Curtis McElhinney. The partnership worked really well with me and him in Carolina. Otherwise? Henrik Lundqvist.

14. Build your all-time 3-on-3 overtime lineup

Victor Hedman, David Pastrnak and Connor McDavid.

15. Favorite TV show

I have so many, it's really hard. I'm bingeing Griselda right now because there's nothing else to watch anymore. There's a lot of things: 24 Hours, Prison Break, Dexter, Suits, The Blacklist, Narcos, How To Get Away With Murder, Cocaine Coast. I have so many. Power and Billions were really good. It's a lot.

16. Favorite vacation spot in the summer

Tough question because we love to travel in the summer with Sara. We were in Bali last year, that was beautiful. We were in Mauritius two years ago, beautiful. Tanzania three years ago. But probably our famous hotel and place: Athens, Greece at the Four Seasons. That's where we got engaged. That's our favorite spot.

17. Favorite sport outside of hockey?

Golf and soccer.

18. What's your golf handicap?

15.

And which 3 teammates would you want in a foursome?

We haven't played this year, I don't know who's good and who's not. I don't really have that answer. I know Seth Jones is good. Taylor Raddysh might be ... *screams at Raddysh across the locker room*

Mrazek: "Raddy! Are you a good golfer?"

Raddysh: "I don't know, why?"

Mrazek: "I'm just asking, are you or no?"

Raddysh: "Yeah, I am."

Mrazek: "Okay, I'll go Jonesy and Raddy."

Raddysh: "Jonesy's not good!"

Mrazek: "I know but that's my teammate. I choose you too."

Raddysh: "Joey Anderson is a good player."

Mrazek: "Okay I'll go him too."

19. Favorite non-hockey athlete ever?

Roger Federer. Oh yeah.

20. If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?

A lawyer. I don't know, when I was a kid, I was always saying I would be a lawyer. And I didn't have the parameters to do it I don't think but that was my thing. I loved TV shows that were all about lawyers and stuff, so when everybody asked me, I always said lawyer. My dad would want to hear painter because he's a painter.

Any idea what you want to do post-playing career? You going to get your law degree?

No no no. I've got something I would like to do, probably stay around hockey and be a helping agent or helping GM. Staying around.

