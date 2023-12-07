10 observations: Petr Mrazek records first shutout since 2021 as Blackhawks end winless skid

The Chicago Blackhawks ended a four-game winless streak by defeating the Anaheim Ducks 1-0 on Thursday at the United Center.

Here are 10 observations from the win:

1. The Blackhawks won their first game of the season when scoring three or fewer goals. They were 0-16-1 prior to Thursday. They had to win a tight-checking game, and they finally did that.

2. Petr Mrazek was absolutely terrific. He made some big-time stops throughout the night to keep his team in it. He turned aside all 37 shots he faced and recorded his first shutout since April 4, 2021, which came with Carolina in a 1-0 victory over Dallas.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

3. For the first time in their NHL careers, Connor Bedard and Leo Carlsson — the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in 2023 — squared off against each other. They both had their flashes. Imagine how fun this matchup will be when the two of them are in their primes.

4. The Ducks have taken, by far, the most penalties in the NHL this season. The Blackhawks knew that going in and ere probably hoping it could be a get-right game on the power play. They had four opportunities in this game and cashed in on their fourth of the game when Philipp Kurashev scored from Bedard and Tyler Johnson, who made it all happen.

5. Jason Dickinson won 12 of 16 faceoffs for a win percentage 75. He carried the Blackhawks in that department.

6. The Blackhawks went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, which is a positive development because they went into the game having allowed at least one power-play goal in 14 of their previous 16 games.

7. When Chicago's fourth line of Ryan Donato, MacKenzie Entwistle and Lukas Reichel was on the ice at even strength, the Ducks led 10-0 in scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick. That trio struggled together.

8. The Blackhawks were credited with only one shot on goal in the third period, which is obviously their fewest in a period this season. They bent but didn't break.

9. The Ducks opened the season with a 9-6-0 record. Since then, they're 1-10-0 in the last 11 games. Water is starting to find its level again, although it doesn't help that Jamie Drysdale and Trevor Zegras have been out for a while with injuries.

10. Jarred Tinordi was placed in concussion protocol on Wednesday and did not practice with the team. He didn't participate in Thursday's optional morning skate, either. Dude just can't catch a break.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.