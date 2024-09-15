10 observations: Frank Nazar shines as Blackhawks beat Wild in prospect showcase

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

ST. LOUIS — The Chicago Blackhawks knocked off the Minnesota Wild 4-2 at Centene Community Ice Center in St. Louis on Saturday in Game 2 of the 2024 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase.

Here are 10 observations from the win:



1. Frank Nazar was much more assertive in this game compared to Friday. He scored a goal, was sharp on zone entries, generated several chances, and dished out a few hits late in the game as things got heated.

"Yesterday came off, started pretty slow, but as I started to dip my toes in the water, I started to get better," Nazar said. "It was good to be able to get a feel of it.

"Coming into something you've never done, you don't know what to expect. You try to be yourself, but once you get started, there's going be some nerves a little bit. But as you get going, you start to get more confidence. Today was a lot better than the first game."

2. Nazar took a huge hit in the neutral zone to set up a breakaway, leading to Ryder Rolston's goal that put the Blackhawks ahead 3-2 in the third period. Afterward, Nazar signaled to the Wild bench, wondering why they had gone quiet. Ruthless.

"I started hitting back, I was just sick of taking it myself," Nazar said. "I started to give it a little bit so then they'd kind of back off. I was glad Rolly scored on that one because I don't know why that guy was stepping up — it left him for a breakaway. I was glad he was able to bury that.

"All I thought was, 'OK, I'm going to get it, I'm going to make this play. If this guy steps up, he's just dumb and he's giving a guy a breakaway.' I don't know what he's thinking."

Frank Nazar gets leveled in the neutral zone but Ryder Rolston scores seconds later.



3. Perhaps the highlight of the night was Martin Misiak's sauce pass on Nazar's goal. That was a thing of beauty. He also scored the empty-netter to seal the deal.

"It was nasty," Nazar said. "I didn't really know how to react; it just kind of landed on my tape and I was able to pop it five-hole."

4. The Wild consistently bring a physical edge to these prospect showcases, often pushing the boundaries and occasionally crossing the line. It's likely part of the identity they aim to establish. Carson Lambos, their 2021 first-round pick, was particularly active in trying to agitate Chicago, especially after the whistles.

5. Paul Ludwinski took a big hit from Wild forward prospect Hunter Haight in the first period that was penalized for boarding. He didn't take another shift the rest of the frame but returned for the second period, which was a positive sign. He was one of the standouts in Friday's game vs. St. Louis.

6. Colton Dach brought the physicality once again, engaging in a scuffle for the second consecutive night. Late in the second period, he crashed hard to the net, colliding with Minnesota's goaltender — something the Wild didn’t take kindly to. Dach also handled several faceoffs on his line with Nazar and Landon Slaggert, particularly on the power play, a role he frequently took on last season with Rockford.

7. Gavin Hayes had a quiet game on Friday and a slow start against the Wild, but he turned it around in the second period with a goal and nearly scored again a few shifts later. He admitted he felt better at the prospect showcase last year because he had OHL training camp to prepare for it. This year, he said his legs felt a little heavy and it took him a while to get going. Curious to see how his game will translate to the pro level as he prepares to play with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

"Everyone's going to be stronger and faster," Hayes said of preparing for the transition from juniors to pro. "If I can just keep up with the pace, I feel like I'm physical enough to play."

8. These prospect showcases can be nerve-wracking because many players are trying to make an impression and will do anything to stand out, risking injuries in the process. Fortunately, the Blackhawks escaped the weekend relatively unscathed, which is always the top priority.

9. Nick Lardis did not play because of an illness, so the Blackhawks went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. At least it's not an injury. Artyom Levshunov (foot), Marcel Marcel (undisclosed) and Alex Pharand (undisclosed) were each part of the original roster but didn't play in the tournament because of injuries.

10. Blackhawks assistant coach Rob Klinkhammer walked to the press conference area after the game while muttering "it's like both sides forgot there was a puck out there." We all had a good laugh at that.