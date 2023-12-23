10 observations: Connor Bedard pulls off The Michigan but Blackhawks collapse in third period vs. Blues

The Chicago Blackhawks blew a three-goal lead in the third period and lost to the St. Louis Blues 7-5 on Saturday at Enterprise Center.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. Connor Bedard submitted his Goal of the Year entry by scoring an unreal lacrosse-style goal — aka The Michigan — in the first period. It was exactly one year ago when he tried it at the 2023 World Juniors in a pre-tournament game vs. Finland. Crazy.

OH MY GOODNESS CONNOR BEDARD!!! pic.twitter.com/saUpUBMXIx — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 24, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

2. The Blackhawks led 5-2 at one point in the third period. The Blues then scored five unanswered in about 13 minutes, including two in a 23-second span to tie things up at 5-5. They scored two of those five goals in the third period on the power play after going into the game with the 32nd-ranked unit. It was a rapid swing and an incredibly tough loss.

3. Arvid Söderblom made his first start in nine days. He looked stable in net through two periods, and the rebound control was much better. It looked like he was finally going to get his third win of the season but the tables turned. The Blues' game-winning goal in the final minutes was a tough one to give up, to say the least.

4. Four Blackhawks finished with multi-point outings: Taylor Raddysh (three assists), Jarred Tinordi (three assists), Philipp Kurashev (two assists) and Nick Foligno (two goals). Really solid game for Raddysh, who had only seven points (five goals, two assists) in his first 32 games of the season. And how about Tinordi, who had only one point in his first 13 games of the season prior to Saturday.

5. The Blackhawks suffered their first regulation loss of the season when scoring at least four goals this season. They were 7-0-0 prior to Saturday. They're 3-21-1 when they score three or fewer.

6. The Blackhawks have scored four goals on the power play in their last four games after going 0-for-12 on the man advantage in their previous four games. Kevin Korchinski was back on the top power-play unit and he didn't skip a beat.

7. Jason Dickinson continued to stay hot by scoring his 11th goal of the season thanks to a perfect pass by Raddysh. I think everybody in the building thought Raddysh was going to shoot; all Dickinson had to do was tap it in. Since Nov. 4, Dickinson has 10 goals in 21 games; that's an 82-game pace of 39 goals.

8. Nick Foligno scored a power-play goal, and later tallied the first shorthanded goal of his NHL career. It's his third multi-goal game of the campaign and 23rd of his career. He has been terrific all season, both on and off the ice.

9. Tyler Johnson is the latest Blackhawk to pop up on the injury list. He did not travel with the team to St. Louis after apparently suffering an injury on Friday vs. Montreal. Can't catch a break.

10. The Blackhawks are 10-22-1 with 21 points entering the Christmas break. They were 8-20-4 with 20 points at this point last season.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.