10 observations: Connor Bedard injured in Blackhawks' penalty-filled loss to Devils

The Chicago Blackhawks' road skid hit 14 games after a penalty-filled 4-2 loss to New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Friday at Prudential Center.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. Connor Bedard took a big hit from Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period and went to the locker room holding his mouth. He did not return. It was a clean hit, but I liked the response by the Blackhawks, first by Philipp Kurashev and then by Nick Foligno, who was slapped with two roughing penalties. The hit ignited chaos, needless to say.

Connor Bedard heads to the dressing room after taking a big hit from Brendan Smith. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/YqLPT6pFNT — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 6, 2024

2. There were a total of 64 combined penalty minutes between the two teams. Chicago had 38 and New Jersey had 26. It was wild. Alex Vlasic had the most of any player with two for instigating, five for fighting, and a 10-minute misconduct. There seemed to be a scrum every other shift. It was one of the more entertaining games of the season.

3. Foligno seemingly spent more time in the penalty box than he did on the ice. In the second period, he challenged Smith to a fight off a faceoff in the neutral zone; Smith, a defenseman, lined up at left wing so he could square up with Foligno. It was one of the longest fights of the season. Foligno didn't take a shift the rest of the game, with the Blackhawks announcing at the start of the third period that he wouldn't return.

This has gotta be one of the longest fights I've ever seen lol pic.twitter.com/idld1ht4st — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) January 6, 2024

4. A few minutes after the Bedard injury, Connor Murphy laid a juicy hit on Devils captain Nico Hischier. I'm surprised he didn't get penalized for it. Hischier didn't take a shift the rest of the period but he returned for the second. That was Murphy getting revenge and taking a run at their star player because New Jersey lined up Chicago's rookie phenom. As long as it's clean, I have no problem with it.

Connor Murphy lays a hit on Nico Hischier a few minutes after Brendan Smith took a run at Connor Bedard.



Hischier didn't take a shift the rest of the first period but he’s back for the second period. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/m6OpxVHZC3 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 6, 2024

5. With no Bedard, the Blackhawks needed to get some scoring from honestly anyone. Jason Dickinson scored on the power play a few minutes after Bedard left the game to make it 1-0, and Boris Katchouk scored a shorthanded goal in the second period to put Chicago back ahead 2-1. Katchouk's celebration was hilarious; he held his ear up to the New Jersey crowd, adding some more fuel to the fire.

CAN YOU HEAR ME ?!?!? 😲🤯 pic.twitter.com/3os76q941q — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) January 6, 2024

6. No team has a better power-play percentage this season than the Devils at 30.6. And prior to Friday, the Blackhawks had given up at least one power-play goal in 15 consecutive road games. Of course the streak ended against the No. 1-ranked team, and they did so with a 6-on-6 night on the penalty kill, which included a shorthanded goal.

7. Arvid Söderblom was probably the best player for the Blackhawks on Tuesday in Nashville. He built on that performance, particularly in the first two periods. It looked like he was off his angle on the Simon Nemec goal that tied the game at 2-2 in the third period, but that was his only blemish if you want to call it that.

8. The Kevin Korchinski and Nikita Zaitsev pairing had a tough night. When the two of them were on the ice together at even strength, scoring chances were 13-1 New Jersey, per Natural Stat Trick. The Blackhawks were also outscored 3-0. Korchinski was disappointed with himself after his failed clearing attempt on the Devils' first goal.

9. The Blackhawks fell to 0-7-0 in the second game of a back-to-back. They're 3-4-0 in the first game.

10. Six Blackhawks prospects participated in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, which came to an end on Friday. Gavin Hayes, Oliver Moore, Frank Nazar and Sam Rinzel each won a gold medal with Team USA, which beat Sweden 6-2. Adam Gajan and Martin Misiak each had solid showings for Czechia despite not medaling. Better days ahead, Chicago. Patience.

