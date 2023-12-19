10 observations: Connor Bedard, Blackhawks upset Avalanche

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks upset the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Tuesday at the United Center.

Here are 10 observations from the win:

1. Connor Bedard was flying all night. He was easily one of the best players on the ice, with two assists and leading the team with six shots on goal. He hasn't scored a goal at the United Center since Nov. 4 — a span of 12 games — but I expect the floodgates to open soon.

2. Lukas Reichel ended an eight-game goal drought by finding the back of the net in the first period. It was a great shot, too. He badly needed that for his confidence.

3. Philipp Kurashev was a late scratch due to an illness, so Ryan Donato jumped into his spot on the top line. He took advantage by scoring the opening goal of the game and picking up a primary assist on Reichel's goal. That'll work.

4. The Avalanche scored two goals on the power play, which is no surprise. Even without Cale Makar, it's a lethal unit. You don't want to take many penalties against a team like that. The Blackhawks held their own with the Avalanche at even strength.

5. The Blackhawks went to four forwards and one defensemen on their first power-play unit because of the Kurashev scratch and couldn't build on their five-forward success from last game. But they still capitalized on the man advantage, with Tyler Johnson scoring the game-winning goal. Nikita Zaitsev, who served as the power-play quarterback, earned two assists.

6. Petr Mrazek saved 1.45 goals above expected in this game, per Natural Stat Trick. He was reliable yet again and finished with 35 saves on 37 shots for a save percentage of .946.

7. Nathan MacKinnon recorded an assist to extend his point streak to 16 games, which is now a new career-high. Nine of those games have been multi-point outings. Still a freak of nature.

8. For the first time since Feb. 27, Colin Blackwell appeared in an NHL game. He underwent sports hernia surgery on March 22 and was originally put on a four-month timetable, but he suffered multiple setbacks. It was a tough journey to get back. He was very noticeable in his first game back. He registered a team-high six hits and had three shots on goal in 16:41 of ice time.

9. Kevin Korchinski rejoined the team after stepping away for almost two weeks due to the passing of his father Larry. Great to see him in good spirits and smiling with teammates during the morning skate. The Blackhawks want to get him in a few practices before he re-enters the lineup.

10. Bryan Bickell joined me on the HawkCast, and it was such a fun time catching up with the two-time Stanley Cup winner. Thanks to his former roommate John Scott and former teammate Brandon Bollig for joining as well. The new HawkCast will be on Wednesday, Dec. 27 vs. Winnipeg.

