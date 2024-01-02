10 observations: Blackhawks shut out in Nashville as injuries continue to mount

NASHVILLE — The Chicago Blackhawks were shut out by the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks were embarrassed in Dallas two nights ago, and the compete level was not there. They responded with a stronger work ethic but at no point did they really have control of the game.

2. At even strength in the first period, the Predators dominated in shot attempts (33-8), shots on goal (15-5), scoring chances (14-3) and high-danger chances (6-0), per Natural Stat Trick. It was a tough start for the Blackhawks.

3. Arvid Söderblom was under fire for the majority of the night and he stood tall. He was the least of Chicago's worries in this game. Solid bounce-back performance for him even though he didn't get the win.

4. Brett Seney was recalled and centered the fourth line in his season debut with the Blackhawks. His holding penalty in the first period was pretty soft. Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier probably should've gotten one too because he held Seney's stick under his armpit. Nashville capitalized on that power play and made it 1-0, which turned out to be the game winner.

5. Loved Nick Foligno sticking up for his teammate by dropping the gloves with Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, who laid a big hit on Philipp Kurashev. It was a great scrap, too. Foligno was hit with an extra two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct, but that's a penalty you probably don't mind killing.

Jeremy Lauzon lays a big hit on Philipp Kurashev, and Nick Foligno immediately comes to his teammate's defense.



What a scrap. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/tJRP4dAsbz — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 3, 2024

6. Anthony Beauvillier left the game in the second period after taking a hit along the boards. He did not return. Colin Blackwell also left late in the middle frame, but he did return fortunately. With Foligno in the box, the Blackhawks were down to nine forwards at one point. The injuries never end.

7. The Blackhawks were credited with 16 hits in the first period; they finished with 25 total. They got the message from their head coach about wanting to play with more emotion. Jarred Tinordi laid two hits in the first minute of the game to try setting the tone.

8. In the second period before he left the game, Beauvillier lost a skate blade and was basically playing on one leg. Louis Crevier eventually had to push him to the bench before the whistle finally blew because of a stoppage. Hilarious.

Anthony Beauvillier loses a skate blade, and Louis Crevier has to push him to the bench 😂 #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/iSj46b6wvw — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 3, 2024

9. The Blackhawks are 0-2-1 on the road trip and fell to 0-11-1 in their last 12 games away from home. Their last win came on Nov. 9 in Tampa Bay, which was the Moms trip. That was almost two months ago.

10. Tyler Johnson was placed on injured reserve with a right foot injury. He was seen in a walking boot after Sunday's game, which is never a great sign. The team will have a better understanding of his timeline when the Blackhawks get home from the road trip.

