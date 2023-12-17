10 observations: Blackhawks score twice on power play but fall to Canucks

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks fell to the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Sunday at the United Center.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks got off to a terrific start. They scored the first goal, and at one point led 12-1 in shots on goal. They didn't allow a single shot on goal at even strength in the first period. The Canucks scored on the power play late in the period to even the score up at 1-1, but the Blackhawks were definitely the better team through 20 minutes.

2. Scoring chances at even strength in the second period were 12-1 Vancouver, per Natural Stat Trick. The Blackhawks took their foot off the gas pedal and gave up three goals, including two in a span of 41 seconds. The Canucks tilted the ice in their favor.

3. The Blackhawks went with five forwards on the first power-play unit. Philipp Kurashev served as the de-facto quarterback. Connor Bedard, Nick Foligno, Tyler Johnson and Taylor Raddysh rounded out the group. The result? The Blackhawks scored two power-play goals in a game for the first time all season.

4. The Blackhawks got some momentum when Nikita Zadorov was hit with a two-minute instigator and 10-minute misconduct in addition to the five minutes for fighting with Reese Johnson, who laid a big hit on Elias Pettersson seconds prior. It put the Blackhawks on the power play, where they trimmed their deficit to 4-3. It was a good trade-off.

Reese Johnson lays a big hit on Elias Pettersson, and Nikita Zadorov immediately comes to his defense.



Zadorov is hit with a 2-minute instigator and 10-minute misconduct in addition to the 5 minutes for fighting. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ewiNM5zjXY — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 17, 2023

5. Petr Mrazek submitted a Save of the Year candidate in the third period when he made an unreal desperate stick save on Nils Hoglander. My goodness.

Petr Mrazek with an unreal stick save. My goodness.

6. The Blackhawks' blue line is absolutely decimated right now. Seth Jones (upper body), Kevin Korchinski (family matter), Jarred Tinordi (concussion protocol) and Alex Vlasic (upper body) all did not play in this game. It looked like Connor Murphy might be added to that list after he needed assistance going to the dressing room in the first period after blocking a shot off his knee, but he returned in the second.

7. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson joked that he might have to suit up on defense because of all the injuries. Apparently he half-kiddingly tried doing so a few years ago when he was an assistant coach in Montreal because COVID ripped through the locker room: "I just offered to dust off the gear and play. Kind of joking but kind of not. I don’t know, maybe it's a good thing. I don’t know if I would’ve made it through the first period. Someone would’ve been hurt, me or someone else. ... I think they kind of laughed and thought I was joking and didn’t take me seriously but I think when I kept bringing it up they kind of just walked out of the room, so that was my answer right there."

8. The third line of Joey Anderson, Jason Dickinson and Foligno continues to impress. It's telling that Richardson has thrown that trio out to start seemingly every game the last few weeks. It's a tone-setting line. Anderson didn't come out for the third period though and the Blackhawks ruled him out for the rest of the game with an undisclosed injury.

9. Bedard registered two assists and five shots on goal in his first career matchup against the team he grew up rooting for. He also logged 23:16 of ice time, which is a new season-high.

10. The entire Blackhawks team flew to Saskatoon on Friday to attend the funeral of Kevin Korchinski's father Larry. An amazing gesture.

Murphy summed up the brotherhood aspect of it perfectly: "It's hard to put into words but I think just for us to get closer and to really love and feel our comfort that we're there for them is important. We have a close group where everyone gives each other that support and I think it's extra special and needed in really trying times."

