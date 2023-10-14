10 observations: Blackhawks go 0-for-7 on power play in loss to Canadiens

MONTREAL — The Chicago Blackhawks fell to the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Canadiens were the better hockey team in this game. They did not give up much, and they generated far more chances than the Blackhawks. The Canadiens took control in the second period, where they outscored the Blackhawks 3-0. Tyler Johnson scored twice in the third period, but it was too little, too late.

2. The Blackhawks had three power plays in the first period, including 45 seconds of 5-on-3 time, and they couldn't capitalize on any of them. They had their fair share of chances, too. The second period, however, was disastrous. The Blackhawks gave up multiple shorthanded chances — including a shorthanded goal by Sean Monahan that made it 3-0 — and struggled mightily on the zone entries. They finished the night 0-for-7 and are now 0-for-14 on the season.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

3. On the flip side, the Blackhawks remained perfect on the penalty kill. They killed off both penalties and improved to 7-for-7 on the season. Goaltending has had something to do with that. Petr Mrazek was excellent again, especially early in the game.

4. The Blackhawks got crushed at the faceoff circle again. Connor Bedard went 1-for-9, and Monahan seemingly won every one of his for the Canadiens. I expect the Blackhawks to be near the very bottom of the league in faceoff win percentage this season.

5. Taylor Hall did not play due to an upper-body injury he suffered on Wednesday, which was the result of a blindside hit from Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. The good news is, it seems like Hall is day-to-day now after originally being listed as week-to-week. He skated on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, and could be an option to return as soon as Monday in Toronto.

6. Taylor Raddysh filled in for Hall on the top line with Bedard and Ryan Donato. That was the only line that generated consistent chances at even strength. It was a struggle for the other three lines.

7. What an electric atmosphere it was in Montreal. It was like the fans were starving for hockey all summer and they were ready to unleash their energy in the first game. Not many arenas can match the decibel level of Bell Centre.

8. Jarred Tinordi laid a booming hit on former Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach in the first period that sent him into the Chicago bench. A wincing and hunched over Dach was stretching his right leg on the Montreal bench after the shift. He tried to take a twirl on the ice during the next TV timeout, but then left for the locker room. He did not return, with the Canadiens calling it a lower-body injury.

Jarred Tinordi sends Kirby Dach into the Chicago bench with a big hit. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/xgbiXUTeS1 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 14, 2023

9. Corey Perry spent only one season in Montreal, but he's a beloved figure here after he helped them reach the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. He was the last player off the ice during pregame warmups and received a loud ovation.

Corey Perry is the last one off the ice for warmups in Montreal and he gets a nice ovation. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/BzHhnxQUuj — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 14, 2023

10.Bedard shared a funny story about an interaction he had with Martin St. Louis — now Montreal's head coach — when he was younger: "I played his kid a lot growing up and in spring tournaments and he was coaching. I remember we played him in the semifinals of this spring tournament, a big tournament for our age, and we just beat them and I asked for a picture like right after, I don't think he was too happy."

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.