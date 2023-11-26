10 observations: Blackhawks can't overcome rough start in loss to Blues

The Chicago Blackhawks couldn't build off Friday's win and fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at the United Center.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks allowed the first goal for the fifth straight game and seventh time in the last eight contests. They gave up three goals in the first period. Tough start, and a common theme lately.

2. Score effects is probably the reason for this, but I actually didn't mind the Blackhawks' second and third periods. I thought they were the better team after the first period. The problem is they were in a 3-1 hole after the first and it was too difficult to overcome for a second consecutive game.

3. The Blackhawks still have not won back-to-back games yet this season. They're the only team in the NHL that hasn't done that so far.

4. The Blackhawks had eight giveaways in the first period. They finished with 24 total. For reference, their per-60-minute average this season is 8.44. Puck management wasn't the best.

5. Arvid Söderblom earned a second straight start after a strong performance against Toronto on Friday. He bounced back very nicely after a rocky start of giving up three goals on eight shots in the opening frame. I liked the decision to go back to him.

6. Scoring chances were 10-3 Chicago when its fourth line of Ryan Donato, Reese Johnson and Boris Katchouk was on the ice at even strength, per Natural Stat Trick. That trio was extremely noticeable. Fitting that Donato and Katchouk scored the only two goals for the Blackhawks.

7. The Blackhawks committed only two penalties, but they allowed a goal on the man advantage to a Blues team that had the second-worst power play entering Sunday.

8. Just a real unfortunate play on the Blues' fourth goal for Kevin Korchinski, whose stick look like it caught something on the ice before fumbling it and getting stripped. That was the dagger to put St. Louis up 4-1 in the third period.

9. Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said on Saturday morning that Corey Perry will be away from the team for the "foreseeable future." The reason for his absence remains unknown, although his agent Pat Morris called it a personal matter.

10. The Blackhawks have an off day on Monday for the first time in a week. They've been on the ice a lot lately, so the time off is probably welcomed.

