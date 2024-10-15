How the Blue Jackets honored Johnny Gaudreau in home opener

The Columbus Blue Jackets honored former player Johnny Gaudreau Tuesday before their 2024 home opener against the Florida Panthers.

Columbus had a memorial in Gaudreau's honor inside of Nationwide Arena, where fans flocked to pay respect. Gaudreau's wife and children were in attendance.

Both the Blue Jackets and Panthers warmed up in special jerseys that had Gaudreau and No. 13 on the back. The jerseys were made available via auction and raffle, with all proceeds benefitting the John & Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

Before the game started, the Blue Jackets played a video lasting 5:38 that honored the impact Gaudreau made in hockey, the city of Columbus and more.

Tonight we honor the lasting impact that Johnny Gaudreau has made on the game of hockey, the city of Columbus, his family, friends and teammates, and all those who will continue to be inspired by his play ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RcudI1DpzJ — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 15, 2024

A No. 13 banner with Gaudreau's name was also raised into the rafters during a special pregame moment, as players from both sides lined up to allow his family to take center ice.

13 forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qWLV8DNfLa — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 15, 2024

When the game started, the Blue Jackets came out with just four players and both teams let 13 seconds run off the clock before getting underway.

The Blue Jackets and Panthers let 13 seconds comes off the clock on the opening draw. pic.twitter.com/3CDVrR9OSe — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 15, 2024

Gaudreau, who was 31, was killed on Aug. 29 along with his brother Matthew when they were hit by a car driven by an alleged impaired driver while bicycling near their hometown in Oldsman Township, N.J.

The driver, 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, was charged on Sept. 13 with two counts of death by auto, reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Columbus players will wear special stickers on their helmets to honor the Gaudreau brothers throughout the 2024-25 season.

