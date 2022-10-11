2022-23 NHL Season Predictions: Picks for Stanley Cup, Divisions, Awards

2022-23 NHL season predictions for Stanley Cup, divisions, awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022-23 NHL season begins in earnest Tuesday night with the New York Rangers hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights.

Most of the league starts up Wednesday night, including the defending champion Colorado Avalanche.

The Eastern Conference, in particular, is absolutely loaded. Four of the teams with the five-best Stanley Cup title odds reside in the East, and six of the top 10. Both the Atlantic and Metropolitan divisions had four teams accumulate 100-plus points last season, and it wouldn't be surprising if that happened again.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One team to watch is the Toronto Maple Leafs. They are a popular pick to win their first Stanley Cup title since 1967 despite the fact they haven't won a single playoff series since 2004. The Leafs should be in decent shape as long as they don't have to play the Bruins on the way to the Cup Final.

Speaking of the Bruins, people are sleeping on the potential of this Original Six team. They have to weather some early season injuries to Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk, but when fully healthy this should be the deepest roster Boston has had in several years.

From a player perspective, there are several awards races that should ignite plenty of debate. Leafs center Auston Matthews dethroned Connor McDavid as the Hart Trophy winner last season. Matthews also won the Rocket Richard Trophy with 60 goals. The McDavid-Matthews battle for the Hart will be exciting to watch this season.

With puck drops not far away, it's time to make some picks for the upcoming season. Here are our predictions for the Stanley Cup, division and NHL awards winners.

Divisions

Atlantic

Toronto Maple Leafs Florida Panthers Boston Bruins Tampa Bay Lightning Ottawa Senators Detroit Red Wings Buffalo Sabres Montreal Canadiens

Metropolitan

Carolina Hurricanes Pittsburgh Penguins New York Rangers Washington Capitals New Jersey Devils New York Islanders Columbus Blue Jackets Philadelphia Flyers

Pacific

Edmonton Oilers Calgary Flames Vegas Golden Knights Los Angeles Kings Vancouver Canucks Anaheim Ducks Seattle Kraken San Jose Sharks

Central

Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues Minnesota Wild Nashville Predators Dallas Stars Winnipeg Jets Chicago Blackhawks Arizona Coyotes

Stanley Cup

Avalanche defeat Hurricanes

Awards