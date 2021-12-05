NFL's ‘My Cause, My Cleats' Charity Event Explained

In recent years, NFL players have become more daring with their cleat designs. While many players see it as an outlet for creativity or messaging, the league has restricted the bold compositions to pregame warmups only.

But that rule will be sidelined in Week 13 as both the league and players participate in the "My Cause, My Cleats" event. The event aims to let players bring awareness to charitable causes of their choosing by wearing pre-approved custom cleats during the game.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

⏰ Read for 15 ⏰@PatrickMahomes' cleats for this year's My Cause My Cleats campaign highlight the new initiative by his foundation, @15andMahomies, that encourages elementary school students to read for at least 15 minutes a day for 15 weeks.#teamadidas x #Mahomies pic.twitter.com/MEHXNyH7hG — adidas Football US (@adidasFballUS) December 2, 2021

"My Cause, My Cleats" first appeared in the NFL in 2016, and since then it has grown each year. The NFL expects more than 900 players to showcase their custom cleats this season, and hundreds of charities will be represented.

This year’s selection of charities encompasses a wide array of purposes, including Jaguars punter Logan Cooke raising money for water wells in Kenya.

You can check out the causes each participating player will be supporting this year right here.

In addition to bringing awareness to the causes, players will be able to auction the cleats off after their games and fans can bid on them to help raise funds for their respective charities.

The players are given agency to design the cleats how they want them to look, but many players work with brands such as Nike and Under Armour. ​