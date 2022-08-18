NFL's Highest-Paid Defensive Players After Derwin James' Record Deal

NFL's highest-paid defenders after Derwin James' record deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Los Angeles Chargers were able to end star safety Derwin James' hold-in.
But it took a record-setting contract to do so.
James, a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, signed a four-year extension worth a reported $76.4 million on Wednesday. With an average annual value of $19.13 million, the deal makes James the highest-paid safety in NFL history.
That title previously belonged to Pittsburgh Steelers two-time All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick, though only for a couple of months. Fitzpatrick inked a four-year, $73.61 million extension ($18.4 million average) back in June.
So James is now the highest-paid player at his position entering the 2022 season, but where does he rank among all NFL defensive players?
Who is the NFL's highest-paid defensive player?
To no surprise, Aaron Donald leads all defensive players in average annual salary this season at $31.66 million. The Los Angeles Rams gave the three-time Defensive Player of the Year a three-year, $95 million contract in June. There are just 12 players with a higher average salary than Donald, and all of them are quarterbacks.
Donald is the only defensive player with an average salary of at least $30 million, with Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt next at $28 million. Watt secured a four-year, $112 million extension ahead of the 2021 campaign, where he went on to tie Michael Strahan's single-season sack record of 22.5 and win Defensive Player of the Year.
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa rounds out the top three with an average salary of $27 million. The four-time Pro Bowler is entering the second season of a five-year, $135 million extension.
And one of Bosa's new Chargers teammates is a couple of spots behind him. Former DPOY Khalil Mack is tied with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby for the fifth-highest average salary at $23.5 million. Mack, who Los Angeles acquired from the Chicago Bears over the offseason, is going into the fourth year of a six-year, $141 million deal. Crosby, meanwhile, got a four-year, $94 million extension in March.
Mack and Crosby trail former No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett for fourth. The Cleveland Browns two-time All-Pro defensive end has four years remaining on his five-year, $125 million contract ($25 million average).
The Chargers now have three of the 20 highest-paid defenders as Derwin James checks in at No. 17, behind Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey ($19.5 million) and ahead of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner ($19.04 million).
Here's a full look at the NFL's highest-paid defensive players by average annual salary, according to Spotrac:
1. DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams: $31,666,667
2. OLB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers: $28,002,750
3. DE Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers: $27,000,000
4. DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns: $25,000,000
T-5. DE Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders: $23,500,000
T-5. OLB Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers: $23,500,000
T-7. CB Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers: $21,000,000
T-7. DT DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts: $21,000,000
T-7. DE Leonard Williams, New York Giants: $21,000,000
10. CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns: $20,100,000
T-11. DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs: $20,000,000
T-11. OLB Von Miller, Buffalo Bills: $20,000,000
T-11. CB Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams: $20,000,000
14. LB Shaquille Leonard, Indianapolis Colts: $19,700,000
15. CB Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints: $19,520,600
16. CB Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens: $19,500,000
17. S Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers: $19,133,000
18. LB Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers: $19,045,000
19. S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers: $18,403,059
T-20. DT Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders: $18,000,000
T-20. CB Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins: $18,000,000