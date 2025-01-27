Super Bowl

Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls? Miami, New Orleans lead list

More than half of all Super Bowls have been held in Miami, New Orleans or Los Angeles.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story was published in Jan. 2023.

New Orleans is back under center.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, home of the Saints, is the host venue for Super Bowl LIX in 2025, which will be contested between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

It marks New Orleans' 11th time hosting the NFL’s ultimate showdown, with three of them coming after 2000.

Where does it rank among other cities throughout the Super Bowl era? Let’s take a look at which cities have hosted the most Super Bowls in NFL history:

Which cities have hosted the most Super Bowls?

Prior to 2025, Miami held the top spot on the list. But New Orleans now ties the Magic City, and the two are the only cities to have hosted double-digit Super Bowls.

NFL

NFL 6 hours ago

Brittany Mahomes slams Bills fans for hanging Kermit doll dressed as Patrick Mahomes

Super Bowl 7 hours ago

Super Bowl footballs ready to go hours after matchup set: Here's how the process works

Here’s a look at the two cities' histories and every other location with at least one hosted Super Bowl to its name*:

*Cities with italicized numbers have been announced as hosts for 2026-2028.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Miami – 11

  • Hard Rock Stadium: 1989, 1995, 1995, 2007, 2010, 2020
  • Orange Bowl: 1968, 1969, 1971, 1976, 1979

New Orleans – 11

  • Caesars Superdome: 1978, 1981, 1986, 1990, 1997, 2002, 2013, 2025
  • Tulane Stadium: 1970, 1972, 1975

Los Angeles – 8 (9)

  • Rose Bowl: 1977, 1980, 1983, 1987, 1993
  • Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: 1967, 1973
  • SoFi Stadium: 2022, 2027

Tampa – 5

  • Raymond James Stadium: 2001, 2009, 2021
  • Tampa Stadium: 1984, 1991

Phoenix – 4

  • State Farm Stadium:  2008, 2015, 2023
  • Sun Devil Stadium: 1996

Atlanta – 3 (4)

  • Georgia Dome: 1994, 2000
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 2019, 2028

San Diego – 3

  • Qualcomm Stadium: 1988, 1998, 2003

Houston – 3

  • NRG Stadium: 2004, 2017
  • Rice Stadium: 1974

San Francisco/Bay Area – 2 (3)

  • Stanford Stadium: 1985
  • Levi’s Stadium: 2016, 2026

Detroit – 2

  • Pontiac Silverdome: 1982
  • Ford Field: 2006

Minneapolis – 2

  • Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome: 1992
  • U.S. Bank Stadium: 2018

Jacksonville – 1

  • Alltel Stadium: 2005

Dallas – 1

  • AT&T Stadium: 2011

Indianapolis – 1

  • Lucas Oil Stadium: 2012

New York/New Jersey – 1

  • MetLife Stadium: 2014
Atlanta will host Super Bowl LXII, which is set to take place in February 2028 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the league announced Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Super BowlNFL
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us