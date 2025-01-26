The Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl in historic fashion.

The Eagles routed the Washington Commanders 55-23 in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, setting an NFL record for most points scored in either the NFC or AFC title game.

The 55-point performance topped the previous record that was held by the Buffalo Bills, who scored 51 points in a rout of the Los Angeles Raiders in the 1990 AFC Championship Game. The previous record for the NFC Championship Game was held by the Carolina Panthers, who scored 49 points during the 2015 title game.

The Eagles rewrote the history books Sunday with their offensive performance. Saquon Barkley rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, Jalen Hurts threw for 246 yards and a touchdown, and A.J. Brown had 96 receiving yards and a score to lead Philadelphia to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.

The Eagles scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, setting the new title-game scoring mark on Will Shipley's two-yard touchdown run with 3:03 remaining.

Here's a look at the highest-scoring performances in NFC and AFC Championship Game history.

What's the most points scored in the Championship Game?

The Eagles now hold the record for the most points scored in the NFC or AFC Championship Game with 55.

1. Philadelphia Eagles 55, Washington Commanders 23 (2025)

2. Buffalo Bills 51, Los Angeles Raiders 3 (1991)

3. Carolina Panthers 49, Arizona Cardinals 15 (2016)

4. New England Patriots 45, Indianapolis Colts 7 (2015)

5. Miami Dolphins 45, Pittsburgh Steelers 28 (1985)

What's the most points scored in the NFC Championship Game?

1. Philadelphia Eagles 55, Washington Commanders 23 (2025)

2. Carolina Panthers 49, Arizona Cardinals 15 (2016)

3. New York Giants 41, Minnesota Vikings 0 (2001)

4. Washington Commanders 41, Detroit Lions 10 (1991)

5. Chicago Bears 39, New Orleans Saints 14 (2007)

What's the most points scored in the AFC Championship Game?

1. Buffalo Bills 51, Los Angeles Raiders 3 (1991)

2. New England Patriots 45, Indianapolis Colts 7 (2015)

3. Miami Dolphins 45, Pittsburgh Steelers 28 (1985)

4. New England Patriots 41, Pittsburgh Steelers 27 (2005)

5. Oakland Raiders 41, Tennessee Titans 24 (2003)

What's the most points scored in the Super Bowl?