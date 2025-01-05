Tennessee Titans get No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft. Here's the draft order

The Tennessee Titans are on the clock.

The Titans secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Sunday following their loss to the Houston Texans, with the draft order determined by the season's reverse order of finish.

They finished the season 3-14, which matched the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants for worst in the league. The Titans take the top pick via the weaker strength of schedule tiebreaker.

Three teams -- the Titans, Browns and New England Patriots -- entered Sunday with a chance of landing the top pick. To do so, the Titans needed to lose to the Texans, which they did 23-14, and have the Patriots defeat the Bills, which they did 23-16.

The Patriots would have claimed the top spot with a loss to the Bills, who rested most of their starters having already secured the AFC's No. 2 seed and the AFC East title. The Pats, with their victory, fell to the fourth pick in the draft.

The Browns, who lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday to finish the season 3-14, needed both the Patriots and Titans to win their respective matchups on Sunday in order to obtain the top pick. They will have the No. 2 pick.

The New York Giants, which all but surrendered their chance at the No. 1 pick with last week's upset victory over the Indianapolis Colts, lost 20-13 to the Philadelphia Eagles to claim the No. 3 pick.

What is the NFL draft order?

Here's the top of the 2025 draft order...

Tennessee Titans (3-14) Cleveland Browns (3-14) New York Giants (3-14) New England Patriots (4-13) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)

The remainder of the top 18 picks, which includes all teams that did not qualify for the playoffs, will be finalized later Sunday. The rest of the first round will be determined throughout the playoffs.

When is the NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 and runs through Saturday, April 26. The first round will be held on Day 1, Rounds 2-3 will be on Day 2, and Rounds 4-7 will be on Day 3.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the NFL Draft being held?

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay Wisconsin -- with the main festivities expected to be held at Lambeau Field and the Titletown campus.

How to watch the NFL Draft

The NFL draft will be broadcasted on ESPN and ABC and be streamed on the ESPN App.

Who will be the first pick in the NFL Draft?

Need a wide receiver or cornerback? The Titans could get both with the No. 1 pick.

Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter played both positions in college and is projected by many to be the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Which side of the ball he focuses on in the NFL remains to be seen, but he would give Tennessee some versatility.

For those teams looking for a quarterback, Hunter's Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders is presumed to be the best available in the draft. Sanders, the son of Football Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, threw for 4,137 yards and 37 touchdowns this season.

Other top prospects include Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter, Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham and LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell.