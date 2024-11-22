Winners, losers as Browns stun Steelers 24-19 in prime time snow game

Week 12 has started with an upset.

The Cleveland Browns prevailed over the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19 on Thursday Night Football, surviving the elements of the first snow game of the 2024 season.

Cleveland took a commanding 18-6 lead early in the fourth quarter with Pittsburgh unable to find offensive rhythm, but it came back to seize a 19-18 lead late on fueled by forcing turnovers in the weather.

However, Jameis Winston responded with a late nine-play, 45-yard drive to give Cleveland the advantage again. Russell Wilson had the chance to reply one last time for the win, but the Browns swatted down his last-ditch Hail Mary attempt.

The shock result moves Cleveland to 3-8, while Pittsburgh dropped to 8-3 in an AFC that is tight at the top.

Let's analyze the game further with winners and losers:

WINNER: Nick Chubb, Browns

Chubb has been far from his best after returning from gruesome leg injuries sustained last season, but he played a pivotal role for Cleveland.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The 28-year-old rushed for 59 yards on 20 carries for two touchdowns, including the eventual game winner.

It was his first multi-rushing touchdown game since Halloween of 2022. Though this game may not spur Cleveland up the AFC ladder, it's a positive sign for Chubb to pick up individual momentum.

LOSER: Steelers' offensive weapons

The Steelers typically deploy a robust defense under Mike Tomlin, but the offensive talent around Wilson has been in question. Mike Williams was acquired at the deadline, but he's still yet to produce for any team this season and did not feature in this game.

Wilson completed 21 of 28 passes for 270 yards, one touchdown and a pick, but the offense's inability to consistently move the chains in the first three quarters was evident. Pittsburgh's downfall in this game may have just foreshadowed how its season could end against stronger teams.

WINNER: Snow games

Cleveland hosted the first snow game of the season. While the temperature and field was just fine during the first half, the snow kicked it up a notch in the second.

this is not TV static, this is in fact snow in downtown Cleveland 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qw097kwTt7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 22, 2024

It predictably resulted in more drops by receivers and fumbles. The two teams combined for five fumbles, with three recovered by the opposition. Cleveland's fourth-quarter miscue could've been costly, but it held on for the victory.

LOSER: Third-down disparity

Most of the key team stats point to this being a game the Steelers let slip away. Specifically, the third-down disparity ended on a brutal note from Pittsburgh's point of view.

Pittsburgh converted on a solid 7-for-16 third downs, and had more total yards, drives and possession time along with fewer penalties.

Cleveland, on the other hand, converted on just 1-for-10 third downs. But it flipped the switch when it mattered the most, moving the chain on all four fourth-down attempts. Pittsburgh wasn't limited by the snow given how it managed to retake the lead during the pouring, but the statistics will definitely frustrate Mike Tomlin and Co.

WINNER: Jerry Jeudy, Browns

After a slow and poor first eight weeks of the season, Jeudy has found improved form with Winston as QB1. He ended the game with six catches on six targets for 85 yards, coming up big whenever the Browns needed him.

It also marked four straight games of at least five or more catches for the 25-year-old. While that might not sound like a lot for the former first rounder, he logged three straight games of just one catch each from Weeks 5-7.

Jerry Jeudy in his last 4 games



🔸 24 catches

🔸 17 catches gaining 10+ yards

🔸 15.8 yards per reception

🔸 94.75 yards per game pic.twitter.com/gidRpxY4rE — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) November 22, 2024

Last time out against the Saints he recorded six catches on 11 targets for a season-high 142 yards and a score.

Catch up on the biggest matchups in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.