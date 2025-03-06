The offseason of the big-name wideouts continues.

With names like Davante Adams, Christian Kirk and more hitting the open market, a new star has emerged but via a potential trade.

DK Metcalf reportedly requested a trade away from the Seattle Seahawks, where he hopes to sign a new long-term contract.

The 2019 second rounder has blossomed into a robust star in Seattle, recording at least 900-plus yards in all six seasons to date, including three over 1,000. The catch for interested teams, though, is that Metcalf, 27 years old, prefers to land with a contender.

So, which teams may make sense for the 6-foot-4 target man? These five contenders should give Seattle a call:

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers showed plenty of promise in the first year of Jim Harbaugh's head-coaching stint. The defense posted elite numbers while Justin Herbert delivered fine regular-season showings despite a lack of top-level weapons. And that's what cost them in the first playoff round, as Herbert couldn't rely solely on youngster Ladd McConkey. Los Angeles should engage in conversations with any upgrade at wide receiver; Metcalf is no different.

Buffalo Bills

Similarly to Los Angeles, the Bills also posted strong defensive numbers while not deploying many elite options for eventual MVP Josh Allen. Other than running back James Cook, Allen didn't have much to work with, though he's significantly better with his legs than Herbert. With Buffalo once again experiencing playoff heartbreak, upgrading the talent level around Allen should be a priority given what he's done without less. Metcalf would instantly be WR1.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Baltimore Ravens

But unlike Herbert and Allen throwing to quality WR1s in the past, Ravens multi-time MVP Lamar Jackson has yet to do so throughout his entire career. Baltimore's wide receiver depth chart has too often been underwhelming, while Derrick Henry's arrival helped move the needle and supply Jackson with more talent. Should Metcalf don the Ravens' black and purple colorway, their playoffs chances would be taken more seriously than year's past.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs couldn't, could they? They really, probably, could. Off the heels of a Super Bowl shocker, Kansas City will see DeAndre Hopkins, Juju Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown enter free agency. That leaves Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice alongside returning tight end Travis Kelce, but they are different profiles than what Metcalf brings to the table. If the Chiefs want to avoid a Super Bowl-loss hangover and bounce right back into contention, swinging for a Patrick Mahomes-Metcalf combo might be the play.

Green Bay Packers

Seattle, logically, would prefer to deal Metcalf to the AFC. NFC West teams most likely don't have a chance, but some other NFC contenders might look into it. The Packers may make the most sense given their contending status and potential rise. Jordan Love had a rough sophomore year but still got Green Bay into the playoffs without a legit WR1. Jayden Reed was the closest to 1,000 yards (857), while Christian Watson tore his ACL in January. Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are also on the roster, but Green Bay needs upgrades and Love, Metcalf and Josh Jacobs may make for an entertaining trio in a tight NFC North.