Sam Darnold signs 3-year, $100.5M deal with Seahawks after breakout season: Report

Darnold had a career season in 2024 for the Minnesota Vikings and now he's cashing in.

By Logan Reardon

Sam Darnold
Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Sam Darnold is on the move, again.

The former Minnesota Vikings quarterback reportedly signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks with $55 million guaranteed.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter both reported news of the deal.

The Seahawks were in need of a quarterback after sending Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. They've revamped their roster in recent days, including moving on from DK Metcalf in a trade and Tyler Lockett in a release.

Darnold had a career renaissance last season in Minnesota, leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record while making the Pro Bowl. The former No. 3 overall pick had career-bests in passing yards (4,319), passing touchdowns (35), completion percentage (66.2%) and passer rating (102.5).

Over the first six years of his career, Darnold bounced around the league and never found success. The New York Jets gave him three seasons as their starting quarterback before trading him to the Carolina Panthers. After two up-and-down seasons in Charlotte, Darnold spent a year backing up Brock Purdy for the San Francisco 49ers before finally shining in Minneapolis.

The hope now is that Darnold has found a stable, long-term home in Seattle.

