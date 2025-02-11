Saints hire Eagles' OC Kellen Moore as next head coach: Report

All 32 NFL teams now have a head coach.

The New Orleans Saints reportedly hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their next head coach on Tuesday, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, becoming the last team to fill in their vacancy.

GM Mickey Loomis called other candidates today to deliver the news. At age 36, coming off a Super Bowl win with the #Eagles, Moore gets his shot to run the show. pic.twitter.com/Sg1jnOnp9I — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2025

Moore, 36, leaves Philadelphia after helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He played a key role in Saquon Barkley's explosion in his first season as an Eagle, winning Offensive Player of the Year.

A quarterback product at Boise State, Moore went undrafted in 2012 but had stints with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys before starting his coaching career with the latter team in 2018.

He took over as quarterbacks coach for one season, then became the offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022, helping Dak Prescott shine in the regular season.

The Los Angeles Chargers then hired Moore for the same role in 2023, but his tenure lasted just one season once Jim Harbaugh entered the picture. Philadelphia then nabbed Moore for the 2024 campaign and saw immediate growth after a shock collapse to conclude the 2023 season.

New Orleans went 5-12 in 2024, last in the NFC South. The team has not made the playoffs since 2020 and is still seeking an identity in the post-Drew Brees era.

With Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Ben DiNucci the four quarterbacks used this past season, Moore will need to make choices on their long-term signal caller. Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan and Tyrann Mathieu are among the key names on the roster.

Dennis Allen was the head coach for two-and-a-half years after Sean Payton but was let go mid-2024, with interim Darren Rizzi coming in and going 3-5.

Rizzi was among the candidates New Orleans interviewed for the opening, with Miami Dolphins' DC Anthony Weaver, New York Giants' OC Mike Kafka and Buffalo Bills' OC Joe Brady among the other interviewees.

Former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was requested for an interview, as was Washington Commanders' OC Kliff Kingsbury.