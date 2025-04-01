Richard Sherman joins long list of sports stars whose homes have been burglarized

Former NFL player Richard Sherman is the latest sports figure whose home has been burglarized.

The Super Bowl champion posted pictures and a video on social media asking if anyone recognized three armed intruders that broke into his house last weekend.

Sherman, an Amazon Prime Video analyst, was a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl defensive back from 2011 to 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2014.

“House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift,” said Sherman, who turned 37 on Sunday. “Scary situation that my wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out.”

House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift. Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out. pic.twitter.com/HSHPiRHuoP — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 31, 2025

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The FBI has warned leagues about crime organizations targeting professional athletes following a string of burglaries at the homes of prominent players. Leagues have issued security alerts to their players after the break-ins, some of which have come when players were away with their teams for road games.

Victims of home invasions include quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) and Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), tight end Travis Kelce (Chiefs), NBA players Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks), Mike Conley Jr. (Minnesota Timberwolves) and NHL star Evgeni Malkin (Pittsburgh Penguins).

In February, seven men from Chile were charged in Florida federal court with orchestrating burglaries at the homes of prominent professional athletes around the country.