Referee announces penalty in German to Munich crowd during Giants-Panthers game

Everyone is getting in the spirit for the NFL's game in Germany.

That includes referee Shawn Hochuli, who recited a penalty in German to the much-delighted crowd during Sunday's game between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.

Take a look at how he did:

Even the refs are speaking German!



The penalty was a false start against Panthers center Cade Mays late in the first quarter, as Hochuli finished the call in English while the crowd cheered.

This is the third consecutive year that the NFL has made the trip to Germany, and fans are clearly embracing the American sport.

In 2022, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the first game ever played in the country at Allianz Arena in Munich. The following year, two games were played in Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park -- including a victory by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The league returned to Munich for 2024, albeit with a less star-studded matchup between two 2-7 teams.

There are no more international games slated for this season, but commissioner Roger Goodell said Sunday that the league hopes to have a record eight games internationally in 2025 -- Spain (for the first time), Mexico City, Brazil, the England, Germany and potentially Ireland (for the first time).