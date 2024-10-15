Buffalo Bills

Who is Ray Davis? Meet the Bills rookie running back replacing James Cook

Cook missed Monday's game against the New York Jets with a toe injury

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Buffalo Bills had a surprise change at running back Monday.

Ahead of their Week 6 game against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, James Cook was ruled out with a toe injury that had been giving him discomfort.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

It marked the first NFL game Cook missed in his three years in the league.

That led to head coach Sean McDermott calling up the next man on the depth chart, Ray Davis. Davis wasted no time making an impact, recording over 100-plus yards from scrimmage in just the first half versus the Jets.

But just who is Davis? Here's what to know:

Who is Ray Davis?

Davis is a running back for the Bills, who stands at 5-foot-8 and weighs 220 pounds. He was the No. 128 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 draft by Buffalo.

NFL

NFL 16 mins ago

Winners, losers as Bills beat Jets 23-20 on Monday Night Football

NFL 2 hours ago

How many Hail Mary's does Aaron Rodgers have? Jets star throws another

How old is Ray Davis?

Davis is 24 years old. He was born on Nov. 11, 1999.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Where is Ray Davis from?

Davis was born in San Francisco, Calif. He later went to high schools in New York and New Jersey.

Where did Ray Davis go to college?

Davis is a product of three different schools. He went to Temple (2019-20), Vanderbilt (2021-22) and Kentucky (2023).

Ray Davis NFL statistics

Prior to starting in Week 6, Davis entered the game logged 75 rushing yards on 26 carries (2.9 average) and a touchdown. He also caught four passes on five targets for 18 yards.

This article tagged under:

Buffalo Bills
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us