NFL

Rams clinch NFC West thanks to Commanders win on Sunday Night Football

Washington helped secure the West for LA after wins from Minnesota and Buffalo earlier in the day

By Steve Coulter

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Los Angeles Rams are heading back to the NFL playoffs.

Although the team did not play Sunday, it did secure its fourth NFC West championship in eight years thanks to a series of Week 17 outcomes.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Those included wins by the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings — combined they make Week 18's contest between the Rams and Seattle Seahawks a meaningless affair.

The Seahawks were eliminated on a strength-of-victory tiebreaker Sunday night after Washington defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime on Sunday Night Football.

The Rams win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night also helped push Seattle out of the playoff picture. Bizarrely enough, the Cincinnati Bengals win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday afternoon also helped boost LA into the 14-team postseason bracket.

The team knows it will play on Wild Card Weekend but does not know when or who its opponent will be.

Head coach Sean McVay did not say Saturday night what the team's plan was in terms of resting its starters in Week 18.

NFL Playoffs Jan 10

Ranking the 10 best wild card games in NFL history

NFL 11 hours ago

Full NFL Week 18 schedule: Vikings-Lions headline Sunday Night Football

What makes the current Rams season historic?

Los Angeles' journey back to the playoffs didn't come easy.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The Rams were 1-4 before rattling off wins in nine of their next 11 contests before getting the good news Sunday night.

It was a path similar to the one the team took last season when through eight games they sat 3-5 overall and three full games out of the Wild Card spot they'd initially clinch in a 21-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Thanks to all the outcomes during the 2023 and 2024 regular seasons, the Rams are now the first team in NFL history to enter their bye week with a losing record and make the playoffs in consecutive seasons.

Also impressive: Los Angeles is the 14th team in league history to make the playoffs are starting the season 1-4.

This article tagged under:

NFLLos Angeles Rams
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us