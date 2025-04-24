NFL Draft

These 16 players will attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay

Ashton Jeanty, Cam Ward and Jalen Milroe are among the players who will be in attendance on Thursday.

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Welcome to the league, rookies.

The 2025 NFL Draft has arrived, and 257 players will have their football dreams come true when their name is called during the three-day event. While hundreds of prospects will be anxiously awaiting a call from home, a select group of players will get to walk across the draft stage once they are selected.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

With the draft kicking off Thursday night, here is a list of players who will attend the event in Green Bay.

Players attending the 2025 NFL Draft in person

The NFL announced the list of 16 players who will be in Green Bay for this year's draft, with many expected to be selected at the very top:

  • Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
  • Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
  • Will Campbell, OT, LSU
  • Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
  • Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
  • Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
  • Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
  • Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
  • Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
  • Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
  • Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
  • Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
  • Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
  • Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
  • Cam Ward, QB, Miami
  • Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

NFL Draft Apr 22

From the No. 1 pick to Mr. Irrelevant, here's how to watch the 2025 NFL Draft

NFL Draft Apr 1

When is the NFL Draft? Here's a full guide, including dates, location and order

NFL Draft Apr 16

NFL Draft top prospects by position: Who are the best players at every spot?

Will Shedeur Sanders attend the 2025 NFL Draft?

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders will not attend the 2025 NFL Draft in person.

Will Jaxson Dart attend the 2025 NFL Draft?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart will not be in Green Bay despite being on the NFL's initial list of players who were supposed to be in attendance. No reason has been given for Dart's change in plans.

Miami's Cam Ward and Alabama's Jalen Milroe will be the only quarterbacks in attendance for the 2025 draft.

Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Ward is widely expected to be the Tennessee Titans' selection at No. 1 overall Thursday night.

The 2025 NFL Draft order is officially set following the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Here’s where all 32 teams stand, with the Tennessee Titans securing the No. 1 overall pick.

This article tagged under:

NFL Draft
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us