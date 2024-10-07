New England Patriots

Former Giants safety Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault charges outside of Boston

The 29-year-old safety did not play in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins due to injury

By Marc Fortier

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested early Saturday morning on multiple charges, including assault.

Braintree police said they responded to a disturbance at a residential address early Saturday morning. The caller indicated that there was an altercation between two people.

An investigation ensued, and they said Peppers, 29, was arrested. Police said he will be charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and possession of cocaine.

The victim was treated by emergency medical services at the scene. No information on their condition was released.

Peppers is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.

He is a team captain but did not play in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins due to a shoulder injury. The 29-year-old plays safety for the Patriots and is a New Jersey native. This is his third season in New England, after three seasons with the New York Giants and two with the Cleveland Browns.

The Patriots issued a statement about the situation on Monday morning.

"We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating. We will have no further comment at this time," the statement said.

