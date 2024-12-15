Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes exits game with ankle injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited Sunday's game with a right ankle injury.

Mahomes limped to the sidelines and was replaced by Carson Wentz after suffering the injury in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns.

As he was attempting a pass on fourth-down with the Chiefs up 14 and eight minutes remaining, Mahomes was wrapped up by the Browns' Dalvin Tomlinson while also being hit by Mike Hall Jr., causing him to twist awkwardly as he hit the field.

Mahomes had his ankle re-taped on the sideline but replace by Wentz on the Chiefs' ensuing drive. The Chiefs listed Mahomes as questionable to return, but he remained on the sideline for the remainder of the game.

"It's not broken, but it sore," Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters after the game. "He'll be started on the rehab part of it as we go, and then we'll just have to see how he does down the road here."

Video posted by Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star showed that Mahomes walked out of the locker room on his own before being carted away.

Mahomes completed 19 of 38 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns for the top-ranked Chiefs before exiting the game. Wentz, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, had not attempted a pass this season entering Sunday's game. He completed both of his attempts against the Browns for a total of 20 yards.

The Chiefs improved to 13-1 with the win. They are scheduled to host the Houston Texans on Saturday and then play at the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Christmas Day matchup on Wednesday.

